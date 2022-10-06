Chillhop Essentials 2021
In 2020, during the lockdown, the amazing folks at Chillhop Music entrusted me the visuals for their 2021 anual compilation called Chillhop Essentials, a 4-album set based on each season of the year, all merged with a story stared by their Chillhop Raccoon who has found an isolated getaway for a relaxing retreat at home, a place to cultivate creativity and to step away from the stressors and worries of the outside world. Along with the albums and and an animated youtube video, they also released limited edition double vinyls, exclusive playing cards, prints, and more.
Credits
Art direction and lead illustration: Jorge Artola
Illustration: Kiko Sebastia (Madriguera Studio)
Animation: Jorge Artola Magali García Juan Cereceda
Character Development
Spring
________
Summer
__________
Fall
_____
Winter
_________
Animation
Design
Merch