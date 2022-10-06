Blog
Chillhop Essentials 2021
Multiple Owners
Chillhop Essentials 2021


In 2020, during the lockdown, the amazing folks at Chillhop Music entrusted me the visuals for their 2021 anual compilation called Chillhop Essentials, a 4-album set based on each season of the year, all merged with a story stared by their Chillhop Raccoon who has found an isolated getaway for a relaxing retreat at home, a place to cultivate creativity and to step away from the stressors and worries of the outside world. Along with the albums and and an animated youtube video, they also released limited edition double vinyls, exclusive playing cards, prints, and more.


Credits
Art direction and lead illustration:  Jorge Artola






Character Development

Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, sketch and drawing




Spring
________


Summer
__________


Fall
_____


Winter
_________


Animation





Design

Merch






Instagram   @jorgeartola
Website   jorgeartola.com



Jorge Artola

