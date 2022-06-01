Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Editorial Illustrations 2021
Matt Chinworth
Behance.net
A Roundup of Various Editorial Illustrations from 2021
Client: Institutional Investor    
Project: Why ESG Funds Fail To Scale
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
Client: CalTech    
Project: Science Exchange Series - Sustainability & Quantum Computing
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and map
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Client: Focus On the Family Magazine    
Project: Navigating the Online Worlds of Christianity, Spirituality, and Religion
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and map
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and illustration
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
Client: The Atlantic Re:think Studio x Lumen  
Project: 4th Industrial Revolution and Edge Computing
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
Image may contain: map and screenshot
Image may contain: illustration
Image may contain: vehicle, land vehicle and screenshot
Image may contain: sky, cartoon and screenshot
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
Image may contain: art, screenshot and skyscraper
Image may contain: sky, ship and outdoor
Image may contain: sky and screenshot
Client: Think:Act Magazine   
Project: Big Data and Superforecasting
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
Image may contain: screenshot and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, poster and human face
Image may contain: cartoon, art and drawing
Client: AARP Magazine    
Project: Autoimmune Diseases
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: book, surfing and painting
Image may contain: drawing, painting and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
Client: Running From Something  
Project: Album Artwork and Design
Image may contain: screenshot and computer
Image may contain: screenshot
Client: California HealthCare Foundation
Project: Stronger Industry Standards Lead to Better Care
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
Client: Our Man in Havana x AIX 
Project: Personalized Alternative Investing
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
Client: Sojourners
Project: Connecting Bethlehem to the Cross
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
Client: Christianity Today 
Project: CT Magazine Dec 2021 Cover - Joseph with Jesus
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
Client: GQ Germany
Project: Watch Makers
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
Client: Seattle Pacific University Magazine
Project: Complications and Distractions
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
conceptual editorial editorial design ILLUSTRATION magazine science sketchbook tech Technology texture
To see more of my work:
Instagram: @mattchinworth
Editorial Illustrations 2021
62
267
7
Published:
user's avatar
Matt Chinworth

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Matt Chinworth
    Tulsa, OK, USA

    Editorial Illustrations 2021

    62
    267
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields