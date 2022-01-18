Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
MARVIN
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Marvin.
The creation of a brand ambassador.
– Case Study.


Clim–Studio ideated and developed Marvin's corporate character to help them stand out from their competitors. A huggable humanoid creature that will live across all their platforms and products.

Marvin is a behavioural health platform that provides customised mental health care for different professional identities. Marvin partners with hospitals like UCSF, Harvard Psychiatry, and UCLA to provide care for their employees and staff over telemedicine.​​​​​​​
– “Marvin strikes the right balance between being serious and fun, feeling novel yet approachable.”–​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
Once Marvin's character was created we produced a series of 4 looping animations and 5 static images.
Welcoming users to the platforms, congratulating them when terminating a task, acknowledging their evolution... those were some of the messages we needed to convey with our static and animated visual metaphors.

Simple props, cosy materials and a gradient-based color approach. Those graphic, bold and semi-abstracted sets helped us creating a bespoke visual universe tight to their brand.
Creative Process​​​​​​​
Creating Marvin's ambassador was both a fun and complex process. We sketched and ideated different types of creatures. Ones more abstract than others, we covered first a wide spectrum of possibilities. Marvin needed to feel approachable, a good listener, a helper but also a go-getter, uplifting and charming.
Curated Team


DIRECTED & PRODUCED BY – Clim
CLIENT – Marvin
CREATIVE DIRECTOR – Clim

2D CHARACTER DEV – Jonas Mosesson + Shut Up Claudia + Clim
CHARACTER MODELLING – Sebastian Pfeiffer + Albert Carruesco 
CHARACTER RIG – Sebastian Pfeiffer
3D LOOK DEV – Joao Lucas + Edgar Ferrer

3D CHARACTER ANIMATION – Russell Etheridge 
3D CHARACTER POSING STATIC IMAGES – Jessica Herrera
SECONDARY 3D CHARACTER ANIMATION – Jessica Herrera
3D SET DESIGN – Edgar Ferrer + Joao Lucas + Clim
SFX: QB Sound
Multiple Owners
Clim Studio

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Clim Studio
    Barcelona, Spain
    user's avatar
    Sebastian Pfeifer
    Büdingen, Germany
    user's avatar
    João Gonçalo Lucas
    Barcelona, Spain
    user's avatar
    Shut Up Claudia
    Milano, Italy
    user's avatar
    Jonas Mosesson
    Stockholm, Sweden
    user's avatar
    Edgar Ferrer
    Barcelona, Spain

