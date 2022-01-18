Marvin.
The creation of a brand ambassador.
– Case Study.
Clim–Studio ideated and developed Marvin's corporate character to help them stand out from their competitors. A huggable humanoid creature that will live across all their platforms and products.
Marvin is a behavioural health platform that provides customised mental health care for different professional identities. Marvin partners with hospitals like UCSF, Harvard Psychiatry, and UCLA to provide care for their employees and staff over telemedicine.
– “Marvin strikes the right balance between being serious and fun, feeling novel yet approachable.”–
Once Marvin's character was created we produced a series of 4 looping animations and 5 static images.
Welcoming users to the platforms, congratulating them when terminating a task, acknowledging their evolution... those were some of the messages we needed to convey with our static and animated visual metaphors.
Simple props, cosy materials and a gradient-based color approach. Those graphic, bold and semi-abstracted sets helped us creating a bespoke visual universe tight to their brand.
Creative Process
Creating Marvin's ambassador was both a fun and complex process. We sketched and ideated different types of creatures. Ones more abstract than others, we covered first a wide spectrum of possibilities. Marvin needed to feel approachable, a good listener, a helper but also a go-getter, uplifting and charming.
Curated Team
DIRECTED & PRODUCED BY – Clim
CLIENT – Marvin
CREATIVE DIRECTOR – Clim
2D CHARACTER DEV – Jonas Mosesson + Shut Up Claudia + Clim
CHARACTER MODELLING – Sebastian Pfeiffer + Albert Carruesco
CHARACTER RIG – Sebastian Pfeiffer
3D LOOK DEV – Joao Lucas + Edgar Ferrer
3D CHARACTER ANIMATION – Russell Etheridge
3D CHARACTER POSING STATIC IMAGES – Jessica Herrera
SECONDARY 3D CHARACTER ANIMATION – Jessica Herrera
3D SET DESIGN – Edgar Ferrer + Joao Lucas + Clim
SFX: QB Sound
