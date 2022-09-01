Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
LUKTHIS® STUDIO
WUDD®️ 
Branding

[PT-BR] A Wudd é um duo de direção criativa formado por Danilo Pontes e Leonardo Trintinalia, ambos de São Paulo/SP. O trajeto de vida dos dois são distintos, mas a formação acadêmica uniu suas ideias e visões.  A dupla busca propor tons autorais e experimentais a seus clientes e acreditam em novas maneiras de explorar  narrativas visuais, sempre se guiando através de histórias de pessoas.​​​​​​​

[ING] WUDD®️ is a creative direction duo by Danilo Pontes and Leonardo Trintinalia, both from São Paulo/SP. The path of them in their lives is distinct, but the academic life united them, their ideas and visions. The duo proposes authorial and experimental tones to their clients and believe that are new ways to explore visual narratives, always guided by the people's stories.



[PT-BR] A tipografia utilizada no naming “WUDD” é um experimento visual composto por 24 variações/distorções tipográficas. A fonte utilizada como base para o logotipo é a Editorial New bold, uma fonte serifada, com traços sofisticados e aparência elegante. Os 24 shapes que serviram como base para esse desenvolvimento tipográfico, também estão disponíveis para a criação de textos, chamadas e frases que permitam distorção (conforme vídeo abaixo).

[ING] The typography used on the naming "WUDD" is a visual experimentation composed by 24 variations/distortions. The font applied as a base is the Editorial New Bold, a serif font with sophisticated and elegant appearance. Also, the 24 shapes that serve as base for this typographic development are available to create texts, headlines and phrases that invite the distortions (as seen in the video below).


[PT-BR] Para o desenvolvimento da marca, utilizei como inspiração a cultura urbana presente na cidade de São Paulo/SP, local de origem da dupla e base da empresa. Texturas e ruídos inspirados em cartazes e zines, tão presentes na cultura local. A tipografia também, não por acaso, tem tantas variações. Fazemos alusão aqui a uma adaptabilidade necessária para quem vive em grandes centros.

[ING] To create this brand, I was inspired by the urban culture of the city of São Paulo/SP, the hometown of the duo and their company. With textures and visual noise inspired by posters and zines, so present in the local culture. The typography, as well, has this many variations for a reason. We see it as the creative adaptability that is necessary for those who live in these large urban centers.

WUDD®️  / BRANDING
A PROJECT BY LUKTHIS STUDIO

Creative Direction & Design: Lucas Ribeiro / Lukthis. Studio
Photoshoot: WUDD

DELIVERABLES:
Brand Identity & Graphic Project

ig: @lukthis.studio
web: lukthis.studio

All rights reserved | Lukthis. Studio ® | 2021.
LUKTHIS® STUDIO

