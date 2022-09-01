[PT-BR] Para o desenvolvimento da marca, utilizei como inspiração a cultura urbana presente na cidade de São Paulo/SP, local de origem da dupla e base da empresa. Texturas e ruídos inspirados em cartazes e zines, tão presentes na cultura local. A tipografia também, não por acaso, tem tantas variações. Fazemos alusão aqui a uma adaptabilidade necessária para quem vive em grandes centros.
[ING] To create this brand, I was inspired by the urban culture of the city of São Paulo/SP, the hometown of the duo and their company. With textures and visual noise inspired by posters and zines, so present in the local culture. The typography, as well, has this many variations for a reason. We see it as the creative adaptability that is necessary for those who live in these large urban centers.