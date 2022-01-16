As one of the biggest players in the dry mortar industry of the Pearl River Delta region, Optimix is a Hong Kong based company utilising pioneering technology to enhance its growing legacy. The Substance is a printed brochure that combines the values and operations of Optimix with a catalogue of their extensive product range.



Beginning from square one, we created both book content and design to reflect the substance of the company and dry mortaras a material. The brochure is materialised by bringing to surface the often-unseen elements of construction; each cover is embedded with a unique tile made from one of the various dry mortar products. Optimix’s green fibreglass mesh, frequentlyused as reinforcement is repurposed as the book spine support to reflect its intended function. The book is subdivided into nine sections: each uncovering a product line in the representative collection. The Substance conjugates and celebrates Optimix’s story and vision of the past, present, and future. The reader is brought on a behind-the-scene journey to discovering the very material technology that underpins the urban fabric of today. ​​​​​​​