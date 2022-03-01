Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
dou dou
Koyuki Inagaki
Branding and packaging design for a bakery cafe ‘dou dou’ in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. The branding is characterised by ovals that are drawn from the shapes of doughs. No alignment, no straight lines—the loose graphics are designed to complement the carefree, honest and easygoing personality of the neighbourhood bakery.
coffee bag
canele box
business card
other provisions
lettering
seasonal packaging
credits
art direction & graphic design: koyuki inagaki
interior design: sputnik forest
exterior photography: vincent paul yong
film photography: jeshua chan
printing: paper and print
special thanks: joey mah, keith koay
