MINH TIEN COFFEE POSTER - WORLD EXPO 2020 DUBAI
Noh .A
Agency: BNA Studio
Client: Minh Tien Coffee
Illustration: Noh.A
Photos: Minh Tien Team

This year I did a poster for Minh Tien Coffee Showroom at World Expo 2020 Dubai.
This year I did a poster for Minh Tien Coffee Showroom at World Expo 2020 Dubai. Minh Tien's showroom is designed around a circular axis to encourage visitors to go and see around to fully understand the circulation in the supply chain: From coffee beans to coffee ground, then from coffee grounds into organic packaging and fertilizer for coffee seeds. Along the way, the audience also discovers the beauty of nature and Vietnamese people: striking terraced fields of mountains and hills, immense rice paddies with wings of storks flying over, hardworking and creative people.



