BASSANO is an exclusive accommodation studio in Red Hill Victoria designed for 2. Architecturally designed by Melbourne's Tom Robertson Architects the studio is a luxurious, sleek new take on a regional getaway. We were tasked with branding BASSANO and drew on several factors. Of Founder's Eliza and Scotty, Eliza has Italian heritage, however the links run deeper, many of the curious and rare design objects within the space are either vintage Italian, or connect back there in material, not to mention the resident donkeys Peppi and Guido.

The design approach was to mimic elements from within the interior and reflect textures as well as a theme of the senses which runs through every element.

Elements included a fluted acrylic book covers, 3D embroidered lettering, powder-coated binder rings, coloured stocks, leather-embossed coasters, Brutalist inspired signage, custom gift cards + postage stamps and textured embossed business cards.

Architecture and Interior Design Tom Robertson Architects

Property Photography Derek Swalwell

Building Bieemele

Interior + Object Styling Simone Haag

Branding Studio Sly

Folio Photography Shelley Horan