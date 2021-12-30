Linkurious - Brand identity

_
EN
What is the technology behind 4 of the biggest financial crime cases of recent years: Panama Papers, Pandora Papers, Paradise Papers and Swiss Leaks? Linkurious was founded in 2013 in Paris and has developed the most advanced investigative detection solution to date, working with many governments, NGOs and corporations to uncover the most sophisticated criminal networks. Money laundering is a $4.5 trillion market by 2020, and is often linked to terrorism, the drug trade, human trafficking and repressive dictatorships.
Linkurious has engaged Brand Brothers to redesign its entire graphic identity in spring 2021. Until then, the identity had too many weaknesses in relation to the scope of the topics covered and the power of the technology developed by the company. We have therefore developed a visual grammar that is both more raw and richer, based on several elements. First, the logo is a lettering designed for Linkurious, geometric and orderly, but with many graphic features (curves, inktraps). The 'O' holds the brand's symbol, two overlapping discs that convey the notions of investigation and highlighting, and will serve as a canvas for the entire visual language. This process of overlapping discs is considerably enriched in the graphic system, around multiple articulations and interpretations, giving the branding great potential, translated on multiple print and digital materials. A vivid blue, complemented by white, black and a few secondary shades, is combined with Florian Karsten's FK Grotesk typeface. Thus, the visual environment seeks visual abundance, clarity and radicalism, and provides Linkurious with a powerful and evolving graphic and narrative base.
FR
Quelle est la technologie derrière 4 des plus grandes affaires de criminalité financière de ces dernières années : Panama Papers, Pandora Papers, Paradise Papers et Swiss Leaks ? Linkurious a été créée en 2013 à Paris et a développé la solution de détection d'investigation la plus poussée à ce jour, et travaille avec de nombreux gouvernements, ONG et entreprises afin de mettre au jour les réseaux criminels les plus sophistiqués. Le blanchiment d'argent représente un marché de plus de 4,5 billions de dollars en 2020, et se retrouve souvent lié au terrorisme, au marché de la drogue, au trafic d'êtres humains aux dictatures les plus répressives.
Linkurious a fait appel à Brand Brothers pour revoir l'intégralité de son identité graphique au printemps 2021. Jusqu'à ce jour, l'identité présentait de trop nombreuses faiblesses au regard de la portée des sujets abordés et de la puissance de la technologie développée par l'entreprise. Nous avons ainsi mis au point une grammaire visuelle à la fois plus brute et plus riche, qui s'articule autour de plusieurs éléments. D'abord, le logo est un lettrage conçu pour Linkurious, géométrique et ordonné, mais comportant nombre de spécificités graphiques (arrondis, inktraps). Le 'O' abrite le symbole de la marque, deux disques qui se superposent, traduisant les notions d'investigation et de mise en lumière, et va servir de canevas à tout le langage visuel. Ce procédé de disques superposés s'enrichit considérablement dans le système graphique, autour de multiples articulations et interprétations, conférant au branding de grandes potentialités, traduites sur de multiples vecteurs d'application print et digitaux. Un bleu vif, complété de blanc, de noir et de quelques teintes secondaires, vient s'associer au caractère FK Grotesk de Florian Karsten. Ainsi, l'environnement visuel recherche à la fois l'abondance visuelle, la clarté et la radicalité, et offre à Linkurious une base graphique et narrative puissante et évolutive.