The New York Times daily spots

Hi!
This time I'd like to share my last project of 2021.
I was asked to draw 31 spot illustrations for The New York Times. Each day throughout December, one spot illustration was published on the third page of the NY Times printed edition.
I decided to draw a series dedicated to dogs and newspapers.
AD James Datz and Sarah Gephard.
Enjoy!
Art lovers will notice references to famous paintings, such as Whistler's Mother :)
I also drew a little tribute to Kurt Vonnegut.
However, scenes from the everyday life of dogs prevail in the series.
Oh! And here is my version of "Wanderer above the sea of fog" – the famous painting
by Caspar David Friedrich.
I also explored various dog emotions.
"That's why I'm easy
I'm easy like Sunday morning"
I couldn't help but draw a canine version of Otto Dix's famous painting.
Jackson Pollock at work made it into the series too.
Between cooking and ironing, there's also time for reading the letters (Vermeer inspired)...
...and conducting the orchestra.
I also dared to draw three things that annoy me: when someone reads over my shoulder, Henry VIII and yoga.
We are almost there! Time for the dedications! I dedicate my last pieces to:
astronauts, older women...
...couriers, philosophers, teachers...
...and to Norman Rockwell.
Time flies! Just a few more Holiday days.
And here we are! The New Year's Eve!
Please be fair and respect the copyrights!
xoxo