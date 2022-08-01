Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
The New York Times daily spots
Gosia Herba
Behance.net
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration


Hi! 
This time I'd like to share my last project of 2021. 
I was asked to draw 31 spot illustrations for The New York TimesEach day throughout December, one spot illustration was published on the third page of the NY Times printed edition.
I decided to draw a series dedicated to dogs and newspapers. 
AD James Datz and Sarah Gephard. 
Enjoy! ​​​​​​​
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
Art lovers will notice references to famous paintings, such as Whistler's Mother :)
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
I also drew a little tribute to Kurt Vonnegut.
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
However, scenes from the everyday life of dogs prevail in the series.
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
Oh! And here is my version of "Wanderer above the sea of fog"  the famous painting 
by Caspar David Friedrich.
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
I also explored various dog emotions.
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
​​​​​​​"That's why I'm easy
I'm easy like Sunday morning"
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
I couldn't help but draw a canine version of Otto Dix's famous painting.
Jackson Pollock at work made it into the series too.
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
Between cooking and ironing, there's also time for reading the letters (Vermeer inspired)...
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
...and conducting the orchestra. 
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
I also dared to draw three things that annoy me: when someone reads over my shoulder, Henry VIII and yoga.
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
We are almost there! Time for the dedications! I dedicate my last pieces to: 
astronauts, older women... 
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
...couriers, philosophers, teachers...
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
...and to Norman Rockwell. 
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
Time flies! Just a few more Holiday days.
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
And here we are! The New Year's Eve!
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
Find me on FACEBOOK / ETSY SHOP / TWITTER / INSTAGRAM
www.gosiaherba.pl
Please be fair and respect the copyrights! 
xoxo
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
cartoon Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial Editorial Illustration ILLUSTRATION Simple Illustration
The New York Times daily spots
180
608
6
Published:
user's avatar
Gosia Herba

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Gosia Herba
    Poland

    The New York Times daily spots

    180
    608
    6
    Published:

    Creative Fields