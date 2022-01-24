YYD SUSHI 2021 友壹町回转寿司 / BRANDING DESIGN OMO 面白设计 DESIGN / MIC ILLUSTRATION / JOO PHOTOGRAPHY / OH YEAH











友壹町寿司成立于2008年，是一家以回转形式供应寿司、料理产品的日式餐饮品牌。十几年的认真经营，友壹町陪伴不少当地消费者从孩提时代到成家立业，形象端也随着日渐陈旧，成为一个所谓的“老品牌”；面对疫情过后重新打开的餐饮市场和机遇，Z世代消费经济的冲击，友壹町以更新形象的方式重新介绍自己。





由于担心形象变更后所带来的“陌生感”和不确定因素，项目中途多次反复沟通协商，抽取其经典红色和漫画元素作为新形象的基础，并引入故事和IP人物丰富品牌形象。以漫画为基底，搞怪的、友好的人物故事由此展开。





Founded in 2008, Youyiding Sushi is a Japanese restaurant serving conveyor belt sushi delicacies. Over the past ten years or more, Youyiding has witnessed the growth of many local consumers, from childhood, to starting their career and to stepping into marriage. As time flies, it has gradually reduced to an obsolete brand. In face of the post-epidemic challenges and opportunities as well as the new consumer economy brought by Generation Z, Youyiding decided to redefine its image to meet the market demand.

To avoid the unfamiliarity and uncertainties caused by the image change, we have selected the classic red color and comic elements as the theme for the new image, and introduced stories and IP characters to enrich the brand. The story of comic characters unfolds in a humorous and friendly style.





