Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
noNo Pet brand Identity
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
noNo定位为一家线下猫咪生活的综合体验店,主理人会定期甄选优质的猫咪用品展示和售卖。
字母标志本身做为品牌核心视觉识别元素，在不同尺寸的版面中可以灵活组合使用，搭配鲜明的调色板，
得出一系列具有趣味性的延伸物料应用。

noNo is positioned as a comprehensive experience store for offline cat life. The manager will regularly select high-quality cat products for display and sale.
As the core visual identification element of the brand, the letter logo itself can be flexibly combined and used in different sizes of layouts with distinctive color palette,
A series of interesting extended material applications are obtained.
Image may contain: cat, cartoon and animal
Image may contain: illustration
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: typography, print and illustration
Image may contain: screenshot, illustration and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: indoor, screenshot and illustration
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: screenshot and minimalist
Image may contain: box and person
noNo Pet brand Identity
35
224
8
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Shanghai, China
    user's avatar
    Shanghai, China

    noNo Pet brand Identity

    pet brand design
    35
    224
    8
    Published:

    Creative Fields