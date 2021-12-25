noNo Pet brand Identity

noNo定位为一家线下猫咪生活的综合体验店,主理人会定期甄选优质的猫咪用品展示和售卖。

字母标志本身做为品牌核心视觉识别元素，在不同尺寸的版面中可以灵活组合使用，搭配鲜明的调色板，

得出一系列具有趣味性的延伸物料应用。





noNo is positioned as a comprehensive experience store for offline cat life. The manager will regularly select high-quality cat products for display and sale.

As the core visual identification element of the brand, the letter logo itself can be flexibly combined and used in different sizes of layouts with distinctive color palette,