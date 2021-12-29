Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
NOORDERLICHT PARADE
art editorial Fashion graphic design instalation art lettering motion Phorography poster type

NOORDERLITCH PARADE

A project of Jesus Eloy Studio

This year we have developed the identity and advertising campaign for Noorderlicht Parade 2021 in Antwerp. During the Noorderlicht Parade, the residents of 2060 Antwerp form an artistic and colourfull procession that illuminates the streets of the multicultural district.

The costume was inspired by the paintings: Meditation of Alexej Jawlensky. Jawlensky’s paintings show a schematic form of the face, that inspire Jesus Eloy to create the faces of both, mother and child. The death of the artist’s own mother when he was only 8 years old led him to seek an idealization of her as a kind, attentive and protective being.

Art & Creative direction: Jesus Eloy     -    Art direction design, animation & lettering: Anibal Garcia
Photography: Crystalized    -    Street Photography: Ana Aguero
Typeface: Letrero x Anibal Garcia    -    Mockup: Bendito Mockup
​​​​​​​
Thanks for watching <3


