Montreal International Jazz Festival 2021 / Festival International de Jazz





(EN)

For the 2021 edition of the Montreal Jazz Festival, the organizing committee has decided to continue its collaboration, initiated in 2019, with the studio. The mandate was to continue redefining the visual identity of the festival by giving it a new energy: bold and summery. The Jazz Festival is about music: the cymbals, but it's also about summer: the sun and its festive warmth.The visual identity of the 42nd edition of the festival is based on a series of illustrations signed by the amazing Stéphane Poirier. These illustrations are staged in a modular system that allows for multiple variations, appropriate for an event with such a rich and varied program.





(FR)

Pour l'édition 2021 du Festival de Jazz de Montréal, le comité organisateur a décidé de poursuivre sa collaboration, amorcé en 2019, avec le studio. Le mandat était de continuer à redéfinir l'identité visuelle du festival en lui conférant une énergie nouvelle : audacieuse et estivale. Le Festival de Jazz, c'est la musique: les cymbales, mais c'est aussi l'été : le soleil et sa chaleur festive.





L'identité visuelle de la 42e édition du festival est basée sur une série d'illustrations signée par l'épatant Stéphane Poirier. Ces illustrations sont mises en scène dans un système modulaire qui permet de multiples déclinaisons, à propos pour un événement à la programmation aussi riche et varié.