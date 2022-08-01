COM2US CI, BX Design Renewal













Project Overview





GAMEVIL and COM2US are Korea's mobile game companies that have been at the forefront of the global market for over 20 years starting with feature phone games. With the merger of two companies in 2013, the two companies continued to grow while maintaining GAMEVIL and COM2US corporate brands individually in order

to utilize their respective capabilities rather than rapid changes. Reflecting the growing corporate image, we tried to leap forward to become a global company comprehensive content company using game IP.

To that end, we sought to build a single brand that integrates the intrinsic capabilities of both companies at

a unified corporate brand level.





This project is planned to strategically utilize the assets of GAMEVIL and COM2US to establish a unique representation of the integrated brand and to secure brand leadership in the market through a consistent brand management strategy and brand experience design.











