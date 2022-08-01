COM2US CI, BX Design Renewal

Project Overview
GAMEVIL and COM2US are Korea's mobile game companies that have been at the forefront of the global market for over 20 years starting with feature phone games. With the merger of two companies in 2013, the two companies continued to grow while maintaining GAMEVIL and COM2US corporate brands individually in order
to utilize their respective capabilities rather than rapid changes. Reflecting the growing corporate image, we tried to leap forward to become a global company comprehensive content company using game IP.
To that end, we sought to build a single brand that integrates the intrinsic capabilities of both companies at
a unified corporate brand level.
This project is planned to strategically utilize the assets of GAMEVIL and COM2US to establish a unique representation of the integrated brand and to secure brand leadership in the market through a consistent brand management strategy and brand experience design.
Company
GAMEVIL is a business company that maximizes diversified growth off its basis on a mobile game business. It possesses outstanding operational management capabilities including secure and stable services, technical abilities, and global publishing know-how. COM2US exhibits its global competitiveness as a new growth innovator through its planning and development ability of game IP and its related content, and we hope to build a unique integrated brand image based on its intrinsic values.
Brand Vision & Mission
The ultimate goal that COM2US envisions is “Game-changing Visionary”. With the edge that COM2US has in the game industry, it intends to stay forward-looking, remains a pioneer, and bring a new regime to the industry. We have established the brand’s mission and its core values based on these endeavors. The integrated brand COM2US will bring inspiration and new experiences to people through attractive games and content that will lead the industry’s future.
Core Value
In order to establish an integrated brand of COM2US and COM2US Holdings, we sought a strategy that could effectively migrate and merge existing brand assets. We established core values based on the integrated brand’s future business strategy, and designed these values to be able to represent and highlight the unique image of the integrated brand.
Brand Essence
‘CO-EVOLUTION’ encompasses the meaning of mutual evolution, which implicates that the brand’s motto
and goal is the joint evolution of COM2US and GAMEVIL, customers and the integrated brand, and
the game and game IPs.
Brand Architecture
With a unified system brought by changing names of GAMEVIL and COM2US to COM2US Holdings
and COM2US, respectively, the identity and operational effectiveness of the integrated brand were maximized.
Brand Logo
COM2US's brand logo was developed by combining the geometric Sans-Serif typeface with 'Smile U,'
which symbolizes the joy and happiness of gaming. The shape of the curve connecting the two eyes means
not only pleasure and happiness but also co-evolution, such as mutual exchange and coexistence between COM2US and COM2US Holdings, the connection between users through games, and the connection
between users and characters in the game.
Key Visual
COM2US's key visual expresses the virtual space in the game by using Emoji and Iconography of various expressions with a highlighted three-dimensional sense of space. In addition, a brand identity unique to COM2US is constructed by utilizing a variety of
IP contents previously developed by COM2US.
PlusX Creative Partner
Creative Driector: Tyodi Hyojin Lee
BX Team Manager: Sunyong Kim
BX Strategist: Sunyong Kim, Jeeyoung Song
BX Design Director: Yoonseong Lee, Sieun Baek
BX Designer: Kwangmyung Lim, Sunyoung Park
Creative Driector: Tyodi Hyojin Lee
BX Team Manager: Sunyong Kim
BX Strategist: Sunyong Kim, Jeeyoung Song
BX Design Director: Yoonseong Lee, Sieun Baek
BX Designer: Kwangmyung Lim, Sunyoung Park
COM2US Holdings
Chairman: James Song
CEO: Yongkuk Lee
Vice President: James Jo
PR Dept. Director: Yeonsang Yu
Chairman: James Song
CEO: Yongkuk Lee
Vice President: James Jo
PR Dept. Director: Yeonsang Yu
COM2US
CEO: Jaejun Song
Head of Strategy PR Dept.: Youngjin Yu
CEO: Jaejun Song
Head of Strategy PR Dept.: Youngjin Yu
©2021 Plus X Co.