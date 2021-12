Havaianas X Adhemas NFT Collection

Havaianas officially strolled into the non-fungible token marketplace, dropping its first-ever collection in May of 2021. The brand partnered with Los Angeles-based, Brazilian artist Adhemas Batista on a series of digital NFT art pieces.Since 2005, Batista has developed an extensive portfolio with Havaianas. This time around, the digital collection highlights the narrative between both the brand and the artist. Havaianas and Batista released five digital art pieces, depicting the collection’s theme of “Felicidade”, Portuguese for “happiness.” Batista revisited his history with Havaianas, citing some of his best moments with the brand.Since the project was based in the same region where he was born and raised, the artist chose Favela Galeria to receive a percentage of the net profits collected by Havaianas in this NFT auction. Part of Batista’s payment from the sales went to the same institution – an open-air art museum located on the east side of Sao Paulo. The auction took place on May 12 of 2021 through Foundation.app/havaianas.