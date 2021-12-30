Arcadia

A Journey Through The 21C Existential Crisis



'Arcadia' is a narrated short film that journeys through our collective twenty-first-century existential crisis. It is a groundbreaking interdisciplinary collaboration between artist Andrés Reisinger, musician RAC, and poet Arch Hades.

‘Arcadia’ was sold for $525,000 at the 21st Century Evening Sale at Christie’s in November 2021.