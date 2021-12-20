MOMENTS OF GLOW. VISUAL IDENTITY AND PACKAGING

内在平衡,自在发光





MOG.是Moments of Glow的缩写，它寓意着人生的发光时刻。MOG.利用现代科技，探索让营养更有趣和美味的各种可能。我们希望通过美味、营养、便携的产品，帮助都市年轻人追求内在平衡，自然发光。



