MOMENTS OF GLOW. VISUAL IDENTITY AND PACKAGING
low key Design
MOMENTS OF GLOW. VISUAL IDENTITY AND PACKAGING
内在平衡,自在发光

MOG.是Moments of Glow的缩写，它寓意着人生的发光时刻。MOG.利用现代科技，探索让营养更有趣和美味的各种可能。我们希望通过美味、营养、便携的产品，帮助都市年轻人追求内在平衡，自然发光。

MOG.= Moments of Glow. MOG. is a symbol of life's Glow. MOG. Uses modern technology to explore various possibilities to make nutrition more interesting and delicious. We hope that through delicious, nutritious and portable products, we can help urban young people to pursue their inner balance and shine naturally. 
Design & Photography
low key Design 

Year 2021


OUR GRAPHICS OPEN THE DOOR FOR BRANDS TO CONNECT WITH PEOPLE.
    Creative Fields