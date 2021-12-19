Illustrations- Late 2021

_________________
Illustration for De Correspondent
An article on how children deal with grief and what adults can learn from them.
Editorial for Follow the Money
A series that conducts research into the international fertility centre. You can apparently 'design' your baby by selecting preferences;
the more money you have, the more you know about its origin.
Editorial for Follow the Money
Article on the 'Zeeuwse Tong', a pilot project in Zeeland to cultivate sole in ponds.
More than a million in subsidy for a failed fish farm project seems to be declared against eu rules
Editorial for NBC News
An article on PPP Loan forgiveness: Companies that are increasing CEO pay, publicly traded and benefiting from covid have all had their PPP loans forgiven.
Editorial for NEO.LIFE
An article on psychedelic therapy and what role psychoactive drugs could play in the future of our species.
Editorial for 5 Media
Illustration for an article on how B-Corp companies really want to do more than just brand themselves as sustainable and purpose-focused.
Collaboration with Studio Ping Pong
Being Muslim at the Workplace: Implications for Mental Health'
Editorial for Zetland
The article examines how two completely different industries view the "modern day diamond" / the lab made diamond.
Editorial for Follow the Money
Illustration for the launch of Bureau Brussel; a platform to investigate EU power structures and decision-making.
Three EU specialists will structurally check power in collaboration with colleagues from all over Europe.
Illustrations for De Correspondent
Illustration for an article that talks about how urgency and FOMO ensured that the Netherlands (and the world) massively bought a much too expensive and hardly effective drug against Covid.
Editorial for The New York Times
An article on the "Havana Syndrome" a mysterious affliction that's happened to US diplomats in different countries.
Editorial for The New Yorker
A story on how new laws could control the ever expanding rein of big tech companies.
Editorial for Zetland
An article on sex education in a world of social media filled with creeps.
Editorial for Follow the Money
Article on how EU countries label diesel scandals 'sensitive' and how they refuse to release information.
A selected few preliminary exploration sketches for the above:
Thanks for checking these out :) Hope you all have a great year ahead!
