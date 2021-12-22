GenArts Experiments * 12.21









Hey guys!





I'd like to share with you a selection of experimental generative images that we post every day on Cryptoforma's social accounts.







The images here were created using custom-designed generator which relies on the interaction between artist and algorithm, using SVG elements created by the artist as base elements, while the algorithm generates the output using a range of different functions and methods.







The resulting SVG file image was processed through various filters to achieve a more dramatic effect.







​​​​​​​













