GenArts Experiments * 12.21
abstract art artwork design Digital Art generative geometric graphic pattern vector


Hey guys!

I'd like to share with you a selection of experimental generative images that we post every day on Cryptoforma's social accounts. 

The images here were created using custom-designed generator which relies on the interaction between artist and algorithm, using SVG elements created by the artist as base elements, while the algorithm generates the output using a range of different functions and methods.

The resulting SVG file image was processed through various filters to achieve a more dramatic effect.

Kandinsky Approach











Noir Dream










Mental Puzzle









The Source









Gentle Autopsy









Metaverse Math









Scars on Canvas











Trail for Sequencer









Moving Shadows









Framed Pools








​​​​​​​FT Geometry









Cold Ray Gamma









Curvature Automation









Winter is Coming









Frame'o'verse​​​​​​​









Amarant Jewelry









Spirit Of Scotland









Robotic Ballads









Gridlock










Time Stamping









Garden Tempo








Castle of Decadence









Extra Life










Microgrid Landscape









Dataspace









Switchboard









Rorschach Test









Synthetic Life









Eternal Classic









Dusty Rhythm









Thanks for scrolling ;)
🤍🤍🤍

