Reebok Brand Identity

Client
Founded in 1895, Reebok is iconic global sportswear company that designs and manufactures athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment. It is one of the most recognized sports brands in the world.
Challenge
Over the decades, the brand’s image had become diluted through frequent logo changes and shifts in product strategy. Reebok’s brand equity was split across different marks for athletic, lifestyle and heritage lines, and in response their incoming creative director approached Darrin Crescenzi for guidance in unifying their products, experiences and corporate brand under a single confident icon.
Solution
Crescenzi_Co led several rounds of branding strategy workshops, prototyping possible solutions and gaining buy-in from Reebok senior leadership on the unified branding approach. After a period of research in Reebok’s expansive brand archives, the solution proposed was to elevate the Reebok Vector to the primary logo — the symbol of the brand during the height of its popularity in the 1990s. We then designed modernized versions of the Reebok Vector symbol and Tektura “Dropped-R” logotype to optimize reproduction on both products and in digital and physical retail environments. Alongside Reebok’s in-house team, we designed a new visual identity system, packaging, product and branding guidelines, and transition strategy for implementing the new logo into the corporate workflow. To immediate sales success, the new brand debuted with Reebok’s FW20 product line.