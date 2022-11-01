Hearts and minds

"People have always moved, and they always will: moving is the history of humanity, the history of Europe. People move for many reasons, by choice or necessity, to seek economic opportunities, escape war and persecution, adapt to environmental changes, or reunite with their family.

In Europe, individual and societal perceptions of immigration do not reflect these lived realities of those on the move but rather are influenced by dominant political and media narratives. Attitudes to immigration have changed over time and in response to particular events: in most countries people are not strongly in favour of or against immigration but have diverse opinions and concerns about how it happens and its consequences."

