CHARACTERS & ICONS FOR RAIFFEISEN BANK

Raiffaisenbank is one of the largest Russian banks, also included in the list of systemically important banks in Russia. In addition to important banking characteristics Raiffaisenbank is also known for their approach to creative content development and its attractive graphic performance. The brand's social networks and other visual communication channels were already familiar with 3D design and that’s why their request was related to an integrated approach to content creation.
Superdesigners studio has developed a large batch of 3D icons and character animations for the Raiffeisenbank career portal. The process was based on iterative metaphors search and explorations of special terminology, banking and professional characteristics. As a result we got a unique style of 3d icons that allowed us to mix each term's deep meaning with general creative approach.