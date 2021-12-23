Destination Primavera Sound









Influenced by retro video games perspectives and vintage greeting card aesthetics, we thoroughly studied each festival location, referencing noticeable hotspots where the festivals will be held, while keeping the vibrant essence of each city. We also took inspiration from album covers, stages, and music merchandise all to give a genuine pre-festival feel.





On a closer look, you’ll find a number of animations all with an underpinning theme of music. May it be turning on the radio, playing vinyl on a rooftop, or playing the guitar in a waiting room these various tidbits of motion allow for the viewer to rewatch and rediscover something new every time.





The full production equates to more than 3 minutes of animation spread over more than 50 scenes. Our team of Directors, animators and illustrators collaboratively worked together building up each scene frame by frame using various 2D and 3D techniques.



