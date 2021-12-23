New Primavera Sound festival destinations have just landed, along with some very special acts! On your marks, get set, 2022 edition of Primavera Sound here we come!
Having worked on some really fun projects in the past with Primavera Sound, we were super excited when they asked us to help out on their 2022 edition. The campaign includes 6 musical journeys, to announce their biggest festival year yet. Each video mapped to destination Primavera Sound, delivering new festival locations and musicians along the way, all linking back to their base here in Barcelona.
Influenced by retro video games perspectives and vintage greeting card aesthetics, we thoroughly studied each festival location, referencing noticeable hotspots where the festivals will be held, while keeping the vibrant essence of each city. We also took inspiration from album covers, stages, and music merchandise all to give a genuine pre-festival feel.
On a closer look, you’ll find a number of animations all with an underpinning theme of music. May it be turning on the radio, playing vinyl on a rooftop, or playing the guitar in a waiting room these various tidbits of motion allow for the viewer to rewatch and rediscover something new every time.
The full production equates to more than 3 minutes of animation spread over more than 50 scenes. Our team of Directors, animators and illustrators collaboratively worked together building up each scene frame by frame using various 2D and 3D techniques.
Styleframes
From rough animation to clean up.
Breakdowns
The artworks have been used to encompass not only the announcement for the 6 festivals but also the overall identity including the website spots and main poster designs for each destination. We created every artwork with a texturized, bold graphical style whilst keeping a consistent form of design.
With last-minute production needs, we had to quickly produce the full campaign within a month, working with a team of 30 artists several based in different time zones. The project demanded we kept a tight work-flow, updating the progress in real-time to ensure the production was on track and would be completed before the deadline.
By breaking down frames and focusing on the details, we found small moments of action that gave the overall production a sense of excitement and adventure. With last year's festivals canceled due to the pandemic situation, we couldn't be more thrilled to have helped create the artwork for this grand return of Primavera Sound!
Client: Primavera Sound
Executive Producer: Alex Julià (Vampire)
Produced by BOL & Vampire
Directed by Device
