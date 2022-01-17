Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Chocolaphil - Gateau Chocolat Sand Packaging Design
BAKE INC.
CHOCOLAPHIL - Gateau Chocolat Sandwich
Natural beauty of marble stones cutting from the ground is used as the design motif of the new Gateau Chocolat Sandwich.
Marble pattern with different characteristics represents different flavors.
チョコレートの美味しさが積層された特徴と凛とした佇まいが、
地中から美しく切り出された大理石のイメ ージと重なり、デザインモチーフとしました。
それぞれのフレーバーを想起させる大理石柄をあしらい、上質な雰囲気に仕立ててい ます。
アソートはもちろん、1 本ずつでもギフトとして渡しやすく、特別感を演出できるデザインです。
Creative Direction : Yumiko Kakizaki (BAKE INC.)
Art Direction : Nami Kato (BAKE INC.)
Photography : Hiromi Moriyama
Food Styling : Midori Moniwa
Year : 2021
#branding #keyvisual #artdirection #chocolaphil 
©BAKE INC.

    Creative Fields