Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Illustrations late 2021
Daniel Stolle
Behance.net
art direction Digital Art editorial ILLUSTRATION Illustrator magazine
art direction Digital Art editorial ILLUSTRATION Illustrator magazine
client: Rolling Stone (Germany) // subject: Germany after Merkel
art direction Digital Art editorial ILLUSTRATION Illustrator magazine
client: Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung // subject: the long term consequences of China's one-child-policy
art direction Digital Art editorial ILLUSTRATION Illustrator magazine
client: Frankfurter Allgemeine Metropol // subject: What does the new German government mean for the Rhine–Main area.
 
art direction Digital Art editorial ILLUSTRATION Illustrator magazine
client: Big Issue // subject: The Last Great Exploration of a New World by Dr Larry Crumpler
art direction Digital Art editorial ILLUSTRATION Illustrator magazine
client: Washington Post // subject: Whitewashing - how tobacco giants try to enter the medical industry
art direction Digital Art editorial ILLUSTRATION Illustrator magazine
client: DIE ZEIT // subject: Violence against women and the inactivity of Police in Austria.
art direction Digital Art editorial ILLUSTRATION Illustrator magazine
client: Robb Report // subject: panic rooms
art direction Digital Art editorial ILLUSTRATION Illustrator magazine
client: The Economist // subject:Death on demand 
art direction Digital Art editorial ILLUSTRATION Illustrator magazine
client: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung // subject:What happens if you answer a spammer?
art direction Digital Art editorial ILLUSTRATION Illustrator magazine
client: Republik // subject: The myth of clean energy
art direction Digital Art editorial ILLUSTRATION Illustrator magazine
client: Auddy // subject: art for the podcast "Smoke Screen"
art direction Digital Art editorial ILLUSTRATION Illustrator magazine
client: Auddy // subject: art for the podcast "Smoke Screen"
art direction Digital Art editorial ILLUSTRATION Illustrator magazine
client: Auddy // subject: art for the podcast "Smoke Screen"
 
Thank you for a having a look at these and drop me a line for inquiries: daniel@danielstolle.com 
Illustrations late 2021
100
521
10
Published:
user's avatar
Daniel Stolle

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Daniel Stolle
    Hämeenkyrö, Finland

    Illustrations late 2021

    100
    521
    10
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives