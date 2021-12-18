Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Artificial Florilegia
Hannes Hummel
Behance.net
Artificial Florilegia Act 1 & 2
                Artificial Florilegia is the final installment of my explorational flower series and a digital re-imagination of flemish oil paintings. Inspired by the masters of the oil medium, the animated artwork captures the profusion of accurate flower depictions. The intricate bouquet includes a variety of white and pink synstylae roses, pomegranate and fig fruits, king proteas, and chrysanthemums. Each element of the bouquet is minutely arranged and precisely animated, revealing the lush variety in full bloom. Though captured in this fleeting state, the flowers will soon start to wilt and brown, serving as a reminder that all things must pass. Both artworks are available as NFTs on SuperRare.  




Artificial Florilegia – Act 1






Artificial Florilegia – Act 2
Project Stills 
Behind the scenes
