Editorial Illustrations – Guido Magazine
Sibel Balac
MAGAZINE


Editorial ILLUSTRATIONS
COMMISSIONED WORK 2022
I've had the great pleasure to illustrate 4 different types of women for the Guido Magazine which is named after the German fashion designer Guido Maria Kretschmer. The article emphasized the styles and characteristics of the world savior, the pragmatist, the stage hog and the good soul. 


THE STAGE HOG
The first character is the stage hog! Fashion queen, eloquent and always the center of attention. She prefers to wear too much make up than too little and is a welcome party guest. 


THE WORLD SAVIOR
The world savior and organic queen. Always with a goal in mind, she focuses on fair fashion and veganism. She’s confident and fierce and doesn't take herself too seriously.


THE GOOD SOUL
THE PRAGMATIST
Who always has an overview about everything! She‘s successful, passionate and doesn‘t like frills. The pragmatic one is a role model for many.



To see the illustrations in use, please check out the reel on my instagram :)


THANK YOU!

