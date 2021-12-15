Wild Nutrition Packaging

Our packaging design and campaign for Wild Nutrition’s pioneering skin supplement, Natural Glow. Supporting your skin from the inside out, Natural Glow boosts the body’s natural production of melanin, keratin and collagen. Scientifically proven to rejuvenate and protect skin from harmful UV rays in any season. Natural Glow’s identity is defined by the deep yellow, detailed typography and finishing of its set box. Inside a yellow circular die cut is revealed, our nod to the sun, revealing layers within to lift out and explore. Natural Glow’s packaging is 100% recyclable and contains zero plastic. Working with the team at Wild Nutrition, we directed and produced a campaign to launch Natural Glow earlier this Spring. We used light and colour to evoke the familiar feeling of time spent outdoors, the warmth of the sun on your skin.



