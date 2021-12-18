RAAW Coffee: An open state of being
The Challenge
Cafe RAAW mainly relied on its interior for recognition, while communication efforts were lacking consistency and hardly augmented its presence. As competition grew and others began to copy RAAW’s interior touches, it became increasingly clear that the brand needed a revision to stay ahead of the game. The name also had to change due to restrictions in trademark protection. This major shift posed an extra layer of problems for the upcoming transition.
Our Approach
We created a new identity for Café RAAW that is built upon its existing foundation. As if writing the next chapter of a book, we positioned RAAW as a new, extended version of its original self. The brand now embarks on a new journey, embraces a new look, and brings together new people. Simply put, we kept the original character and added a plot twist, making sure that RAAW’s pre-existing customers do not feel alienated but rather excited for the changes to come.
Year
2020
Client
Raaw Coffee
The modular
Color Palettes
Graphic Motif
Applications
Packaging System
Layout system