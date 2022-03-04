Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
IFF - Branding & Website
Comma Media
Behance.net
branding comma creative design finance iff Investment ux/ui vietnam Website


IFF HOLDINGS

IFF holdings is established by a group of leaders highly experienced in the financial industry with years of working with both national and international companies.
With the principle of sustainable development, IFF Holdings strives to become a Vietnamese private economic organization of international scale providing high-quality products and services.

Inspired by the image of forwarding arrow and coins that indicate currency, Comma has created an IFF logo and visual identity, minimal and professional design profoundly reflect the image of the financial industry.


branding comma creative design finance iff Investment ux/ui vietnam Website
branding comma creative design finance iff Investment ux/ui vietnam Website
branding comma creative design finance iff Investment ux/ui vietnam Website
branding comma creative design finance iff Investment ux/ui vietnam Website
branding comma creative design finance iff Investment ux/ui vietnam Website
branding comma creative design finance iff Investment ux/ui vietnam Website
branding comma creative design finance iff Investment ux/ui vietnam Website
branding comma creative design finance iff Investment ux/ui vietnam Website
branding comma creative design finance iff Investment ux/ui vietnam Website
branding comma creative design finance iff Investment ux/ui vietnam Website
branding comma creative design finance iff Investment ux/ui vietnam Website
branding comma creative design finance iff Investment ux/ui vietnam Website
branding comma creative design finance iff Investment ux/ui vietnam Website

Thanks for scrolling, please appreciate if you like it.

Project: Brand Identity & Website design & development
Field: Finance
Agency: Comma Media
Designer: Thuong Le
Team leader: Anh Ho

-----
Work with us:

-----

© Comma Media 2021, Vietnam
All right reserved.

IFF - Branding & Website
364
3.6k
8
Published:
user's avatar
Comma Media

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Comma Media
    Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

    IFF - Branding & Website

    364
    3.6k
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields