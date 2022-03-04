IFF - Branding & Website









IFF HOLDINGS





IFF holdings is established by a group of leaders highly experienced in the financial industry with years of working with both national and international companies.

With the principle of sustainable development, IFF Holdings strives to become a Vietnamese private economic organization of international scale providing high-quality products and services.





Inspired by the image of forwarding arrow and coins that indicate currency, Comma has created an IFF logo and visual identity, minimal and professional design profoundly reflect the image of the financial industry.







