The research project »Object Oddity – Liberated approaches to dilettante design« deals with the question of whether and under what circumstances an unbiased design freed from learned and internalised rules and standards is possible. Also, there is the thesis that this can only work if one enters unfamiliar territory. Based on this, a collection of furniture was developed, whereby one of the aims was to transfer the knowledge gained with regard to working methods and procedures to one's own professional work.

The project is intended to motivate the viewers to venture into unfamiliar territory and to playfully and uncritically research, learn and gain one or two insights.



220 x 288 mm, 122 pages

Year: 2021



