Research / Foam





Production





Foam rubber is produced solely from liquid components. When substances are mixed, a large amount of gas is emitted, turning the mixture into foam. The result of this reaction is a polymer that, with the help of stabilizers, can trap air bubbles due to its structure consisting of long molecules. This liquid foam is then solidified.





In modern manufacturing, these raw components are mostly derived from petrochemicals, however, there are efforts to find more sustainable alternatives to them. One of the natural materials that can form rubber is known to humanity for millennia—latex. The substance found in trees called rubber trees contains natural polymers that can be formed into foam. The resulting material is biodegradable: while it does not solve in water, it can be broken down by bacteria.





Another naturally-occurred component that can be used in soft foam materials is starch.

The resulting material is less durable and is mostly used in packaging, where a shorter lifetime is needed, but there is research into making it more stable.