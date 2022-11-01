Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Norsk helsenett (Health Network of Norway)
Multiple Owners
brand identity design norway
Norsk helsenett (Health Network of Norway) is a secure digital arena for all actors within the Norwegian health sector, where you can communicate and exchange personal information and patient information safe across Norway. The identity is designed to embody Norsk helsenett’s brand attributes as a catalyst, activator and interactor. The design concept of “Connections” runs throughout the entire design system — building dynamic compositions that always underpins their social mission: To connect Norway’s health services. We’re proud to present the new brand strategy and identity, communicating Norsk helsenett as a true pioner in the industry, contributing to substantial transformation in the health sector of Norway.
↑ Casefilm.
Thanks for watching. We appreciate it.
Norsk helsenett (Health Network of Norway)
    Norsk helsenett (Health Network of Norway)

