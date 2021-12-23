











Design of a set of three Leonard Cohen stamps, a booklet, a pane, and a press sheet presented in the First Official Day Cover Set. The stamps feature three photographs depicting the artist at three different times in his life. The artist’s name is printed in large letters on each stamp, symbolizing the scope of Cohen’s work but also the larger-than-life personality of the man himself. We used black and white photographs because of the posthumous character of the tribute. Our goal was to create a coherent, timeless series, which would honour Leonard Cohen’s entire career.













