Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Leonard Cohen Stamps
Paprika Design
Behance.net
Canada jewish leonard cohen Montreal music print stamp typography vinyl
Canada jewish leonard cohen Montreal music print stamp typography vinyl
Canada jewish leonard cohen Montreal music print stamp typography vinyl
Canada jewish leonard cohen Montreal music print stamp typography vinyl
Canada jewish leonard cohen Montreal music print stamp typography vinyl
Canada jewish leonard cohen Montreal music print stamp typography vinyl
Canada jewish leonard cohen Montreal music print stamp typography vinyl
Canada jewish leonard cohen Montreal music print stamp typography vinyl
Canada jewish leonard cohen Montreal music print stamp typography vinyl
Canada jewish leonard cohen Montreal music print stamp typography vinyl



Design of a set of three Leonard Cohen stamps, a booklet, a pane, and a press sheet presented in the First Official Day Cover Set. The stamps feature three photographs depicting the artist at three different times in his life. The artist’s name is printed in large letters on each stamp, symbolizing the scope of Cohen’s work but also the larger-than-life personality of the man himself. We used black and white photographs because of the posthumous character of the tribute. Our goal was to create a coherent, timeless series, which would honour Leonard Cohen’s entire career.



Leonard Cohen Stamps
72
440
5
Published:
user's avatar
Paprika Design

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Leonard Cohen Stamps

    Design of a set of three Leonard Cohen stamps, a booklet, a pane, and a press sheet presented in the First Official Day Cover Set. The stamps fea Read More
    72
    440
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields