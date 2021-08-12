Sumpry: Identity for a Tokyo-based Fashion Brand

Typographic Identity for a Tokyo-based Fashion Brand







Objective

Atsuki, an architect from Tokyo, approached us to help him create a corporate identity for his fashion brand. His idea was to create nothing less than an ultimate t-shirt, or rather plural - t-shirts. He applied the reasoning behind an architectural program to design probably the most essential (bar underwear) item of our everyday fashion inventory. That is he wanted to create a series of t-shirts tailored (literally) for the function they perform and the occasion they are used in.





Approach

Going as far as designing textiles and yarns, Atsuki took the task at hand very seriously. Which meant we couldn’t possibly slack off as well. We opted for a purely typographic identity revolving around the packaging. There were 6 categories: Weekday, Formal, Home, Mood, Sport and Holiday. Each would come in a range of colours. To organise them in a clear, concise, way we created a typographic system that would both ease the selection and look great.





Solution