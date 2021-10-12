Nomen Nescio, Monograph (2021)





Nomen Nescio Archives I/II (Monograph)





Nomen Nescio was founded by the designer couple Niina and Timo Leskelä in 2012 with the aim to create timeless, thoughtful and long-lasting design. The company’s name, the latin term “nomen nescio” and its acronym “N.N.”, stands for “name unknown”.





visual identity The Nomen Nescio Archives developed by Stefan Gandl as part of the brand’s newis a documentation of Nomen Nescio’s clothing system, an ever growing collection since the comapny’s start in 2012. The publication concept celebrates the beauty of Nomen Nescio’s craftsmanship, minimalist designs, materials and textures in printed form. The clothbound slipcase houses two publications “Archives I” and its supplement “Archives II”. While “Archives I” is a purely non-verbal visual experience, chronologically showcasing detailed photos of Nomen Nescio’s collection with their corresponding product codes the “Archives II” supplement works as a descriptive index reference for the main catalogue “Archives I”.





