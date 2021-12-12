Los Angeles Times Holiday Edition

Los Angeles Times
Saturday Holiday Edition
2021
Illustration: Maggie Enterrios
See the digital issue: LA Times Digital Issue
I was asked to be a featured artist in the Saturday, December 11 issue of the Los Angeles Times. Alongside seven other artists, I illustrated a pattern to be printed within the pages of the newspaper, encouraging readers to use the sheets as festive gift wrap.
The Design
I wanted my design to be festive but inclusive of the many holidays celebrated across Southern California.
I envisioned a tile-inspired theme, and chose to feature plants prominently across the design.
Initial sketch below:
I illustrated 4 core tiles:
Orange, Desert, Flower and Forest, to encompass the unique biodiversity found in our region.
Oranges + Orange Blossoms
Agave + Drought-Resistant Desert Plants
Found across the desert regions of Southern California.
California Poppies
The California state flower, an iconic and colorful symbol of our state.
Pine + Dogwood Flowers
As a mountain resident, of course I had to create a tile to celebrate the beautiful mountains of Southern California.
The Los Angeles Times made the artwork available as free digital phone and desktop wallpaper backgrounds.
Thanks for viewing. To see more of my work or connect with me, visit littlepatterns.com or follow me on Instagram: @littlepatterns