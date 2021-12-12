Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Los Angeles Times Holiday Edition
Maggie Enterrios
Los Angeles Times
Saturday Holiday Edition
2021

Illustration: Maggie Enterrios
See the digital issue: LA Times Digital Issue
Colorful botanical tile pattern by Maggie Enterrios for the Los Angeles Times.
I was asked to be a featured artist in the Saturday, December 11 issue of the Los Angeles Times. Alongside seven other artists, I illustrated a pattern to be printed within the pages of the newspaper, encouraging readers to use the sheets as festive gift wrap. 
Full pattern design by Maggie Enterrios for the Los Angeles Times holiday edition, 2021
Gift wrap design
The Design

I wanted my design to be festive but inclusive of the many holidays celebrated across Southern California. 
I envisioned a tile-inspired theme, and chose to feature plants prominently across the design.
Initial sketch below:
Initial pattern sketch
The Design
I illustrated 4 core tiles: 
Orange, Desert, Flower and Forest, to encompass the unique biodiversity found in our region. 
Oranges + Orange Blossoms

Orange Pattern tile design
Orange Pattern illustration by Maggie Enterrios
Agave + Drought-Resistant Desert Plants
Found across the desert regions of Southern California. ​​​​​​​
Desert Pattern illustration by Maggie Enterrios
California Poppies
The California state flower, an iconic and colorful symbol of our state. 
Pine + Dogwood Flowers
As a mountain resident, of course I had to create a tile to celebrate the beautiful mountains of Southern California. 
The Los Angeles Times made the artwork available as free digital phone and desktop wallpaper backgrounds. 



Thanks for viewing. To see more of my work or connect with me, visit littlepatterns.com or follow me on Instagram: @littlepatterns
