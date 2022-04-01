Bank iD – visual identity

More than five million clients of banks associated in Bankovní identita, a.s. can now access commercial services, purchase or sign contracts in the entire cyberspace by simply logging in to their bank's internet banking. The concept and graphic design of the Bank iD brand thus aims to build a symbol of a convenient and reliable way of online verification and signature when communicating with both authorities and private subjects. The modern brand, recognizable in the digital environment even in the form of a small button, underlines credibility that is key in online identity verification. Literally. The design incorporates elements of locks, keys, and generally evokes security, easiness, and purity.