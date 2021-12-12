Dancers , is a personal project where I experiment playing around animation and illustration.

I love dancing and music videos and definitely I fell in love with rotoscope & frame by frame animation. Photoshop it has always been my main tool to draw but this time I wanted to dive deeper and learn something new from it, in this case the timeline tool, which is kind of tricky at the beginning but after a couple test is actually super cool to animate and even better with all my favourites brushes, patterns and colours.





The first loop I created was also included in DEMO FESTIVAL AMSTERDAM 2019. So I had the opportunity to show my work in different screens inside the Amsterdam Central Station for 24 Hours.





For this first set I worked inspired by 3 of my favourite dancers; Leeroy Thornhill (Former The prodigy member), Shameik Moore (Actor-Rapper) and Lil Buck one of the best dancers in the world.



