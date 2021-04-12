WINTER THEMED COOKBOOK FOR KIDS

I was asked by Herman & partnerji agency to do a winter themed project with them for Ljubljanske Mlekarne, largest dairy in Slovenia and a well known food company in the region. Together with author Maša Ogrizek we did a short picture book, with recipes and I also illustrated other materials. It was great to have a lot of creative freedom in the project, so I could basically do everything just the way I would want to do it in the style that reminds me of picture books I used to love as a kid and that made me become an illustrator one day. Hope you like these too.







