Guggenheim x Eugenia Mello
Eugenia Mello
Behance.net
The Guggenheim Museum in New York invited me to create a series of illustrations to promote their current, breathtaking shows: Vasily Kandinsky: Around the CircleEtel Adnan: Light’s New Measure. With the intention of  #TakesOnTheGugg I was given full creative freedom. It was an extraordinary experience.

From the moment I entered the exhibit and as I walked through it I felt as if the colors and shapes were quite literally pouring from each painting on the wall and onto the rotunda; I was completely immersed in it. I imagined the colors cascading down the ramps. I felt one with them, flowing and hoping to make myself bigger. I wanted to carry all the color combinations and shapes and details within me.

I interpreted the museum as a space for marveling at and feeling the art. Using its architecture as an energy chamber, my idea was to interact with it. I created museum-sized visitors, inhabiting the space, delighting in experiencing the Guggenheim as I did—a choreography of flowing Kandinsky-like shapes, and an explosion of the rich, tangible colors in Etel Adnan’s brushstrokes.

2021

Illustration art, Design
Credits
Client. Guggenheim Museum (NYC)
Art Direction. Olivia Manno
Illustration, Art Direction & Photography . Eugenia Mello
