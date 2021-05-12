Guggenheim x Eugenia Mello

From the moment I entered the exhibit and as I walked through it I felt as if the colors and shapes were quite literally pouring from each painting on the wall and onto the rotunda; I was completely immersed in it. I imagined the colors cascading down the ramps. I felt one with them, flowing and hoping to make myself bigger. I wanted to carry all the color combinations and shapes and details within me.

I interpreted the museum as a space for marveling at and feeling the art. Using its architecture as an energy chamber, my idea was to interact with it. I created museum-sized visitors, inhabiting the space, delighting in experiencing the Guggenheim as I did—a choreography of flowing Kandinsky-like shapes, and an explosion of the rich, tangible colors in Etel Adnan’s brushstrokes.