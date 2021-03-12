







Betatron Scandium Typeface







Scandium is a contemporary sans with open shapes and a technical vibe inspired by the needs of the automotive industry — openness, performance, and style. With its modestly squared curves, high x-height, and vertical terminals, Scandium marries performance with purpose and is designed to look good both on-screen and in print.







This type family seeks to fulfill the needs of designers looking to create a purposeful look for anything from automotive brands to space travel and aviation, even for luxury watches. Across all its 7 weights – from Thin to Black – Scandium looks self-assured and functional, without ever seeming bland or overly constructed.







The Scandium family includes a large set of icons, which relate back to the desire for it to be used within in-car entertainment systems. We created icons and symbols that can be used in multiple environments, from web UI to digital media players, from electric vehicles to navigation systems. To top it off, we included a fun set of emojis (smiley, heart and poo) that can inject some fun into any design.







FREE 72pp, type specimen book and variable fonts on all Full Family purchases.







Available to buy and trial exclusively at www.cotypefoundry.com

