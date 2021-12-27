"LALLABY"
IILLUSTRATIONS
A collection of various illustrations has recently been developed.
Some of them are personal works of art, some are designed to order.
Personal artwork "The Thorny Path"
Illustration for a client from New York - "Morning in Tea Valley"
The task is to develop an illustration personifying the process of collecting tea in the valley.
Personal artwork "Two under an umbrella"
The illustration embodies the importance of human socialization and the difficulty of not accepting a person by society.
Personal artwork "Night Garden"
Illustration for the client "Social pressure"
The task is to develop a surreal illustration that will reflect the social pressure on a person and how important it is not to succumb to this pressure in order to save yourself.