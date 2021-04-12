Adobe Creative Cloud for Teams

Creative Cloud for Teams
Adobe is an American multinational computer software company based in San Jose, California, it has historically specialized in software for the creation and publication of a wide range of content, including graphics, photography, illustration, animation, multimedia/video, motion pictures and print. Adobe has millions of users worldwide and I've been using their products for forever.
I was asked to work on a series of illustrations for Creative Cloud for Teams to show the benefits of teamwork. Because fun and work can live together. For teams that share a goal and enjoy the process of creating great things. I always been inspired for the tools that Adobe has created and this projects speaks to me in some many ways that I can't start to explain.
Credits
Client. Adobe
Producer. Karl Miller
Creative Director. Pooja Wadhawan
Art Director. Sheila Vu
Studio Manager. Meghan Ryan
Illustrator. Sebastian Curi
For more stuff check my instagram