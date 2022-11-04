Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
58th Golden Horse Awards Visual Design ｜金馬58視覺設計
Multiple Owners
58th Golden Horse Awards 

The images goes in and out of focus, and the view shifts between the microscopic and the macroscopic, leading the viewer to experience the process of refocusing and forming a three-dimensional sculpture materialized through movement of the camera.
LOGO ​​​​​​​
The two Chinese characters in the Golden Horse Awards key visual are converted into a two dimensional logo.
In addition, dynamic gradients contour the strokes of the characters and give the design three-dimensionality.
58th Golden Horse Awards ​​​​​​​
Inspired by the key visual poster, the spotlight is an additional element
that appears to jut out.
58th Golden Horse Awards ​​​​​​​
Various materials leaping in the air
form a youthful, creative, and energetic impression.
Designed by Bito

Client：Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee

Creative Director Keng-Ming Liu
Art Director：Wei-Hao Shao
Designer：Wei-Hao Shao, Chen-Lin Hsieh
Copy Director：Vicki Huang
Account Manager：Naiyun Peng
Project Manager：Wen-Hui Chen, Hsiang Hsieh
Ideation：Keng-Ming Liu, Vicki Huang, Wei-Hao Shao, Chen-Lin Hsieh, Hsuan-Nin Wang, Eating Tsai, Meng Qi, Kai Cheng, Tifu Huang, Derrick Liu, Hsien-Chen Tsai, Ruo-Jia Liang

Thank You !
