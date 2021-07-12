Del Core - Collection 1
Optical Arts were commissioned by Lane and Associates to create three films for Del Core Collection One.Each film focuses on a flower seen in the collection, captured as they are enveloped by water in each of its three physical states (solid, liquid and gas).
The films reflect the collection’s prints and colour palettes, mirroring imagery and concepts used in the creation of the garments.
The three flowers that inspired these films - an Orchid, African Violet and Dog Rose - are key to designs used in the collection.
Research & Development
Credits
Creative Direction & Production: Optical Arts
Direction & Design: Fabrice Le Nezet
Executive Producer: Hannah May
CG Artist: Ariel Lu
CG Artist: Nicolas Damour
2D Supervisor: Miguel Wratten
Sound Design: Sonjay Prabhakar