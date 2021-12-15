With delicate and subtle work, Pol Solà builds an abstract universe inspired mostly by nature. Balance is one of his main themes in the constant search for harmony and equilibrium. His elements float, intertwine, and reach a state of perfect consonance.

His work flows between the digital and the physical. In this sense, Phygital Art Show is a multi-channel and multidimensional exhibition, as the gallery’s physical space is amplified on a purely digital level. Both kinds of artwork complement each other in parallel and simultaneous planes as part of the same surreal landscape.