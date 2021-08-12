Oil town
A city where hundreds of thousands of people once lived, but now it is empty and ruined. In the vast Gobi Desert of Qinghai, there are huge complexes lined up in rows. The houses here are ordered and the roads criss-cross, but they are empty, the houses collapsed, and there are ruins.
Lenghu is located on the northwestern edge of the Qaidam Basin. It is one of the most important mining areas in China. During its heyday, there were hundreds of thousands of people living here. However, with the depletion of oil resources, the oil town gradually declined after the Lenghu Oilfield fell into a development trough. Continue until the last group of people also left, leaving only a piece of ruins as proof of their existence.