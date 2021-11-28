Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
TAMO JUNTO
Pedro Conti
- The project would not be possible without the efforts of all the giant artists and friends. TAMO JUNTO  is an independent short film but it is a huge acomplishment for me. Art saves lives and keep saving me every day. I am grateful for the love of this heavyweight team. 

 Tamo Junto is an independent animated short film by flooul animation. 2 neighbors lean on each other, turning small moments of life into great treasures. Voices by Criolo, Luciana Silveira and Emicida. Original Soundtrack By Loud+
TAMO JUNTO
    Pedro Conti São Paulo, Brazil

